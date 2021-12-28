Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 35,892 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 646.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

