Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,771 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after purchasing an additional 302,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

