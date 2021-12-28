Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 62,667 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Independent Bank worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

