Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,877 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 214,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUS opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several analysts have commented on NUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

