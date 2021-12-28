Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

