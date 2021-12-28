Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

