Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,902 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of TTEC worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.