Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NOMD stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.