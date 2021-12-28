Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.80% of Select Energy Services worth $32,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $696.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

