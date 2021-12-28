Semux Trading Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $12,107.22 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00182006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009449 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006619 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005444 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003648 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

