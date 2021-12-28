Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 144,240 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $12.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.