Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $67.21 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

