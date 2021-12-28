Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $218.69

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.69 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.50). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 516,400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £660.10 million and a P/E ratio of -204.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.61.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

