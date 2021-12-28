SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post sales of $137.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.88 million. SFL reported sales of $114.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in SFL by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SFL by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.90. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.