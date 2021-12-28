SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 23,008 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

