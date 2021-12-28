SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

