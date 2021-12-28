SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 18.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

