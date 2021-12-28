SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 41,839 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1,248.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of SPX FLOW worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.