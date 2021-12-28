SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 58,497 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 654.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.