SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $488.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

