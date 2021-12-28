Shapeshift FOX Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market cap of $96.41 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 171,852,475 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Trading

