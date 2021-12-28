Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.0849 on Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Shard has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $19,126.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

