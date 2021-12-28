Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as low as C$4.82. Shawcor shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 99,108 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.12.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

