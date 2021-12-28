Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,076 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 435,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00.

SLF opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

