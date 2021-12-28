Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.