Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20,300.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

