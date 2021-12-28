Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,922,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,743,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

