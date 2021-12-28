Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,133 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

