Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.