Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,499 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 91.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 586,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 53,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

