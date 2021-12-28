Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

