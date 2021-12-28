Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.42 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,215 shares of company stock worth $5,843,219. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $384.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.48. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

