Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,400.59 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,490.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

