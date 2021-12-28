Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.20. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.