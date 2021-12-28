Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.39. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

