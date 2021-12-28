Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,536 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $130.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.