Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $78,703,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $268.24 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $268.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.85. The company has a market cap of $200.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

