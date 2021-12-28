Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,808 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 64,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 193,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

