Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 30,786 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,786 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Water Works by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

