Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 35,528 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

