Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 68,778 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68,778 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

