Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 81,667 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,667 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

