Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68,778 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.