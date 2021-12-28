Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Up to $338.38

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $338.38, but opened at $347.99. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $346.39, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

