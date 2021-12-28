Sheryl Lynn Cefali Buys 7,767 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 30,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

