Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,400.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,490.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.85. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.