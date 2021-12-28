Showcase (SHO) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Showcase has a total market cap of $177,434.45 and approximately $83,567.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.