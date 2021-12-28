SHPING Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $42,542.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007148 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,232,776 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

