Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €151.06 ($171.66) and last traded at €150.80 ($171.36). 482,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €150.22 ($170.70).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €147.08 and a 200-day moving average of €141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.