Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Trading Down 0%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

